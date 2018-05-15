Logo


Marjorie Eva Wilson Bybee

on 05/15/2018

Marjorie Eva Wilson Bybee, 93, Glasgow, died Monday, May 14, 2018, at Signature Healthcare in Bowling Green.  A native of Metcalfe County, she was a daughter of the late Tom and Eva Alexander Wilson.  She was a retired employee of Lessenberry’s Building Center, a member of the Foster Grandparent Program, and a member of the Pleasant Oak Ridge Baptist Church.

Survivors include three daughters: Dorothy Gilmore and husband James, and Phyllis McNeil all of Indianapolis, and Sandra Lewis and her husband Charles of Bowling Green; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas D. Bybee; five sons: Herman Armstrong, Nathaniel Bybee, Nathan Bybee, Alvin Bybee, and Larry Bybee; and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Pleasant Oak Ridge Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

