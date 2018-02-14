Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARJORIE W “MARGIE” CRABTREE

on 02/14/2018 |

Marjorie W. “Margie” Crabtree, 62, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at NHC Healthcare.  She was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Wyatt and Queenie Beatrice Pitcock Wyatt.  Margie was a former employee of Houchens Grocery and was a member of the Rolling Hills United Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son William Bradley Thomas and wife Buffy of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Megan Thomas, Aaron Moulder, Tyler Richardson and Corey Weckman; a great-granddaughter Alba Moulder; 1 sister Sally Medley and husband Tony of Glasgow; her mother-in-law Margaret Crabtree of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Crabtree, a son Adam Louis Crabtree, a sister Nancy McGuire and a brother Wilson Wyatt.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, February 17th at the Rolling Hills United Baptist Church with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery.  Visitation will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home Friday from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday at the church from 10am until time for services.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MARJORIE W “MARGIE” CRABTREE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

KEVIN HARRISON

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
60°
Overcast
Rain
Wednesday 02/14 40%
High 62° / Low 58°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Thursday 02/15 40%
High 70° / Low 47°
Chance of Rain
Rain
Friday 02/16 90%
High 51° / Low 32°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Thu 15

Metcalfe County @ Caverna Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 15 @ 5:30 PM
Thu 15

Barren County @ Clinton County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 15 @ 6:00 PM
Thu 15

Glasgow vs. Franklin-Simpson Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 15 @ 6:00 PM
Fri 16

Metcalfe County vs. Washington County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 16 @ 6:00 PM
Mon 19

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - February 23 @ 4:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.