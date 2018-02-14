on 02/14/2018 |

Marjorie W. “Margie” Crabtree, 62, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at NHC Healthcare. She was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Wyatt and Queenie Beatrice Pitcock Wyatt. Margie was a former employee of Houchens Grocery and was a member of the Rolling Hills United Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son William Bradley Thomas and wife Buffy of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Megan Thomas, Aaron Moulder, Tyler Richardson and Corey Weckman; a great-granddaughter Alba Moulder; 1 sister Sally Medley and husband Tony of Glasgow; her mother-in-law Margaret Crabtree of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Crabtree, a son Adam Louis Crabtree, a sister Nancy McGuire and a brother Wilson Wyatt.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, February 17th at the Rolling Hills United Baptist Church with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home Friday from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday at the church from 10am until time for services.