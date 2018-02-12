on 12/02/2018 |

Mark Adam Bellamy, 29, Park City, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018. Born May 9, 1989 in Bowling Green, he was an employee of New Covenant Cleaners and a member of the Woodland United Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Megan; two sons: Abel and Alijah Bellamy; his Mother, Janet Steen Keith of Smiths Grove; his Father, Mark Bellamy of Park City; his maternal grandmother, Joyce Steen of Glasgow; three nieces: Lily Tobias, Julie Bratcher, and Sammi Bratcher; several cousins and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his sister Shannon Leigh Bellamy; maternal grandfather, Doug Steen; and his paternal grandparents, Charlie and Frankie Bellamy.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Woodland United Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.