on 10/29/2017 |

Mark Alan Wheeler 59 of Glasgow died Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late Jesse Bryant and Barbara Jean Smith Wheeler. Mr. Wheeler was a 40-year employee of Dana Corporation, formerly Eaton’s and an avid off-road ATV Side by Side rider.

Survivors include his wife Wanda Page Wheeler of Glasgow; a step-grandson Matthew Evans of Bowling Green, KY; four brothers Gary Wheeler (Tammy), Tim Wheeler (Susan), Matt Wheeler (Becky) and Bruce Wheeler (Christie) all of Glasgow; a brother-in-law Roy Page (Faye) of Virginia; a sister-in-law Shirley Rhoton of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a step-daughter Tammy Evans.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home.