Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Mark Alan Wheeler

on 10/29/2017 |

Mark Alan Wheeler 59 of Glasgow died Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late Jesse Bryant and Barbara Jean Smith Wheeler. Mr. Wheeler was a 40-year employee of Dana Corporation, formerly Eaton’s and an avid off-road ATV Side by Side rider.

Survivors include his wife Wanda Page Wheeler of Glasgow; a step-grandson Matthew Evans of Bowling Green, KY; four brothers Gary Wheeler (Tammy), Tim Wheeler (Susan), Matt Wheeler (Becky) and Bruce Wheeler (Christie) all of Glasgow; a brother-in-law Roy Page (Faye) of Virginia; a sister-in-law Shirley Rhoton of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a step-daughter Tammy Evans.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Mark Alan Wheeler”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Helen Hatcher

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Freeze Warning

Issued:
8:37 PM CDT on October 29, 2017
Expires:
7:00 AM CDT on October 30, 2017
Clear
Currently
28°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 10/29 0%
High 40° / Low 28°
Clear
Clear
Monday 10/30 0%
High 61° / Low 35°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/31 10%
High 54° / Low 37°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.