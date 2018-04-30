Mark Allen Horton, 61 of Cave City passed away Sunday at his home. He was the son of the late Daymon Horton and Valerie Whitman Hall. He was a roofer and a member of the Lankmark Penecostal Church in Glasgow.
Mark is survived by his wife-Judy Choate Horton
One son-Mark Hall & wife Roberta of Horse Cave
Two daughters-Tammy Puckett Meredith & hus. William of Munfordville
Melissa Arnold & hus. John of Munfordville
Step-mother-Ruth Priddy & hus. Eddie of Hardyville
One step-son-Sean Mitchell of Louisville
Three brothers-Kevin Hall and Eric Hall both of Louisville, Leon Horton, Jr. of Hardyville
Two sisters-Patty Smith & hus. Randy of Kessinger
Kim Parker of Louisville
Uncle-Robert Horton & wife Dorothy of Oklahoma
7 grandchildren & 1 great-grandchild
He was preceded in death by two brothers-Doug Hall & Donald Horton, a sister-Sherry Hall and two grandchildren-Austin Puckett & Meadow Meredith
Funeral services for Mark Allen Horton will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Campground Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am -9pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home.
No Responses to “MARK ALLEN HORTON”