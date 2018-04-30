on 04/30/2018 |

Mark Allen Horton, 61 of Cave City passed away Sunday at his home. He was the son of the late Daymon Horton and Valerie Whitman Hall. He was a roofer and a member of the Lankmark Penecostal Church in Glasgow.

Mark is survived by his wife-Judy Choate Horton

One son-Mark Hall & wife Roberta of Horse Cave

Two daughters-Tammy Puckett Meredith & hus. William of Munfordville

Melissa Arnold & hus. John of Munfordville

Step-mother-Ruth Priddy & hus. Eddie of Hardyville

One step-son-Sean Mitchell of Louisville

Three brothers-Kevin Hall and Eric Hall both of Louisville, Leon Horton, Jr. of Hardyville

Two sisters-Patty Smith & hus. Randy of Kessinger

Kim Parker of Louisville

Uncle-Robert Horton & wife Dorothy of Oklahoma

7 grandchildren & 1 great-grandchild

He was preceded in death by two brothers-Doug Hall & Donald Horton, a sister-Sherry Hall and two grandchildren-Austin Puckett & Meadow Meredith

Funeral services for Mark Allen Horton will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Campground Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am -9pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home.