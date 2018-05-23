Mark Anthony Priddy, 54 of Upton passed away Tuesday at his home. He was a car salesman and a member of the Rocky Hill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his parents-Darrell & Violet Riggs Priddy of Upton
Fiance’-Shelia Davidson of Upton
Brother-Dwayne Priddy & wife Karen of Upton
Nieces-Hayley & Emiley Priddy & Ilea Ballard
Great-Niece-Presley Ballard
Funeral services for Mark Anthony Priddy will be 11AM Sunday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin Sunday at 11am at the Sego Funeral Home until time for services.
No Responses to “MARK ANTHONY PRIDDY”