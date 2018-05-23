on 05/23/2018 |

Mark Anthony Priddy, 54 of Upton passed away Tuesday at his home. He was a car salesman and a member of the Rocky Hill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his parents-Darrell & Violet Riggs Priddy of Upton

Fiance’-Shelia Davidson of Upton

Brother-Dwayne Priddy & wife Karen of Upton

Nieces-Hayley & Emiley Priddy & Ilea Ballard

Great-Niece-Presley Ballard

Funeral services for Mark Anthony Priddy will be 11AM Sunday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin Sunday at 11am at the Sego Funeral Home until time for services.