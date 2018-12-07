Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Mark Dale Houk

on 07/12/2018 |

Mark Dale Houk, age 43, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Mark was born on March 17, 1975 to the late Russell Houk and Willis Kidd Houk. He was a self taught musician, songwriter, singer, artist and carpenter. These qualitites he has passed on to his son Jonathan with much devotion. Mark was a loving dad, son, brother, uncle and friend. There was never a dull moment when he was around. Mark would always say something to make you laugh no matter what the circumstances were. We will miss his off beat sense of humor and his contagious laugh.

He is survived by the pride and joy of his life, his son Jonathan Houk. Other survivors include his mother Willis Houk, sisters, Joanie Turner (Scott), Sonya Bell (Ricky), and brother, William Houk (Linda), two nieces, Sarah Crain and Madison Houk; three nephews, Jacob and Andrew Bell, Nicholas Houk; one great nephew, Thomas Wells.

Mark was preceded in death by his dad Russell Houk, his grandparents Curtis and Elsie Kidd, and Carlos and Doris Houk, 8 uncles, 1 aunt and 6 cousins.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Dewayne Kidd officiating. Interment will be at Timberlake Cemetery, Munfordville, KY. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, July 13, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.  .

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Mark Dale Houk”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

 

JOE AND TINA PERRY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
77°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 07/12 0%
High 90° / Low 63°
Clear
Clear
Friday 07/13 10%
High 93° / Low 70°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 07/14 20%
High 94° / Low 72°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.