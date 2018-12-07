on 07/12/2018 |

Mark Dale Houk, age 43, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Mark was born on March 17, 1975 to the late Russell Houk and Willis Kidd Houk. He was a self taught musician, songwriter, singer, artist and carpenter. These qualitites he has passed on to his son Jonathan with much devotion. Mark was a loving dad, son, brother, uncle and friend. There was never a dull moment when he was around. Mark would always say something to make you laugh no matter what the circumstances were. We will miss his off beat sense of humor and his contagious laugh.

He is survived by the pride and joy of his life, his son Jonathan Houk. Other survivors include his mother Willis Houk, sisters, Joanie Turner (Scott), Sonya Bell (Ricky), and brother, William Houk (Linda), two nieces, Sarah Crain and Madison Houk; three nephews, Jacob and Andrew Bell, Nicholas Houk; one great nephew, Thomas Wells.

Mark was preceded in death by his dad Russell Houk, his grandparents Curtis and Elsie Kidd, and Carlos and Doris Houk, 8 uncles, 1 aunt and 6 cousins.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Dewayne Kidd officiating. Interment will be at Timberlake Cemetery, Munfordville, KY. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, July 13, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. .