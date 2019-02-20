Mark Ezra Higgs, 42, of Sunfish passed away at 8:48 PM Sunday Feb. 17, 2019 in Caneyville.
The Edmonson County native was a construction worker and enjoyed farming, gardening and fishing. He was a son of Johnny Higgs (Linda) of Windyville and Debra Simpson (Wavey Durbin) of Sunfish, who survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Sunny Point Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday.
Also surviving are a sister, Tina Curtis (Tommy) of Sunny Point; a brother, Scotty Higgs of Sunfish; maternal grandmother, Clorena Simpson of Sunny Point; five nieces/nephews, Austin Curtis, C.J Curtis, Courtney Curtis, Whitney Curtis and Tucker Curtis; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to help pay funeral expenses and may be mailed to Gravil Funeral Home, P. O. Box 306, Brownsville, KY 42210.
