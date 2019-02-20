on 02/20/2019 |

Mark Ezra Higgs, 42, of Sunfish passed away at 8:48 PM Sunday Feb. 17, 2019 in Caneyville.

The Edmonson County native was a construction worker and enjoyed farming, gardening and fishing. He was a son of Johnny Higgs (Linda) of Windyville and Debra Simpson (Wavey Durbin) of Sunfish, who survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Sunny Point Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday.