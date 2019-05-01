Logo


MARK WANE BOGARD

on 01/05/2019

Mark Wayne Bogard, age 51, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019, at the Hosparus Care Center in Louisville, KY.    He was a member of Bonnieville Baptist Church and a former machine operator at Jaggers Equipment Company.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Westmoreland Bogard of Leitchfield; his brother, Russell Lee Bogard (Cathy) of Louisville; four sisters, Patricia Ann Davis of Cave City, Joyce Darlene Judd of Louisville, Sally Marie Powell (Steve) of Glasgow, and Donna Jean Styles of Leitchfield; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Theodore Bogard, and his brother, Leslie Theodore Bogard.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, January 6, 2019, and from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. CT, Monday, January 7, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. CT, Monday, January 7, 2019, at Brooks Funeral. Interment will be at Cub Run Cemetery

