MARLA J GENTRY

on 12/03/2018 |
Marla J. Gentry, 54, of Glasgow died December 2, 2018 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
She had worked for TJ Samson and was a member of Caveland Church, Cave City.
She was the Daughter of the late Frank L. Peden and the late Shirley T. Peden.Survivors include her Husband, Wayne Gentry, of Glasgow; three daughters, Whitney Wood (Brian Lowman), Brandi Gentry (Aaron Bragg), and Kennedy Gentry, all of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Jack Riley Loman, Thomas Avery Lowman, and Cash Jerhett Bragg. One Sister, Donna McCandless, of Glasgow, and three nephews and a niece, Shane McCandless and his Wife Kayla, Tyler McCandless and his Wife Andrea, Bradley McCandless (Lindsey), and Lesley McCandless, all of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Thursday December 6th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home, with burial in Neal’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday December 5th and Thursday, 10:00 AM until time for services, at the funeral home.

 

