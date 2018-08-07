on 07/08/2018 |

Marla Jo Cooke, age 56 of Smiths Grove, KY departed this life on Friday, July 6, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Glasgow native was born on April 29, 1962 to the late Joseph Clifton Cooke and Flora Whittle Cooke of Chalybeate, who survives.

Marla worked for Food Lion and was a member of Beaver Dam Chapel United Baptist Church.

Besides her mother, she leaves to honor her memory— a brother, Timothy Cooke of Chalybeate and a companion, Lori Bogle of Chalybeate.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

11am, Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Smiths Grove Cemetery