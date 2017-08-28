on 08/28/2017 |

Marlene Strother West Kerr, age 49, of Cave City, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was a native of Barren County and a 1986 graduate of Caverna High School. She received her BA degree at Western Kentucky University and taught for 18 years at Caverna High School. She especially enjoyed the last two years as Special Education teacher.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward “Buck” West in 2008, and her mother, Patrecia Strother, in 2004.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Kerr, Cave City; father, John Strother, Horse Cave; three children, Taylor West (Katelyn), Owensboro; Havyn West & Carter West, both of Cave City; three step-children, Katelynn “Katie” Kerr, Sara Kerr, and Krysta Kerr, all of Hardyville; two brothers, Mark Strother, Cave City; Lance Strother (Shelly), Horse Cave; five nieces and nephews, Brandon Strother, Andrew Strother, Jordan Strother, Danielle Carver and Shae Crain.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, and on Thursday at 9 a.m. until time of service.