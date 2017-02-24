Marsha Helen Spears, 76, Glasgow, died Friday, February 24, 2017, at her residence. A native of Cumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Bransford “Brent” Turner and Margaret Best Turner Esters. She was a former manager of Rite-Aid and later worked in management for The Dollar Tree. She was a member of the Coral Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Paul Spears; 5 children: Sandra Hicks and husband Tony, Joanne London Hicks and husband Gary, Susan Vaughn and husband Scottie, Brian London and wife Tammy, and Jennifer McClellan and husband Tim; four grandchildren: Andrew Hicks, Brennen London, Abigayle London, and Mia London; one great-grandchild: Addison Hicks; two brothers: Larry Turner and wife Clara, and Joe Turner and wife Melinda; five sisters: Nancy Bennett, Marie Owens and husband Bob, Wanda Davis, Betty Hare and husband Carroll, and Diane Phelps and husband Jimmy; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call after 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.