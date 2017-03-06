Marshall Bowles, 89, of Tompkinsville passed away Sunday, March 5 at Signature Health Care of Monroe in Tompkinsville.

He was born January 3, 1928 in Monroe County, KY to the late Frank Bowles and Lecta Capshaw Bowles. He was a retired mail carrier, a US Army Veteran, a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church, he was ordained as a deacon in 1953 and former Sunday school teacher for many years. He served as clerk of the Executive Board of Monroe Baptist Association from 1953 to 1992. He was a member of the National Rural Letter Carrier Association and an honorary member of Monroe County Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors. He was united in marriage on December 24, 1947 to Marie Thompson Bowles who preceded him in death on November 12, 2014.

He is survived by one daughter: Linda Hunt and husband Frankie of Ft. Run, one brother: Rex Bowles of Franklin, KY, one granddaughter: Amanda Copass and husband Aaron of Tompkinsville and three great granddaughters: Abigail, Anna an Allison Copass.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two brothers: Mitchell and Billy Jack Bowles and one sister: Rachel Thompson.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, March 7 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Mill Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday and after 7:30 AM on Tuesday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Mill Creek Cemetery.