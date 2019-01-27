Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARSHALL CORDELL BROWN

on 01/27/2019 | 

Marshall Cordell Brown, 93, of the Hiseville Community went to his Heavenly
Home Saturday, January 26, 2019.  Marshall was born April 16, 1925 in
Albany, Kentucky to the late Herbert C. Brown and Ethel Mathis Brown and was
married to his life long friend the late Sammie Lee Byrd Brown. 

Marshall was an avid farmer and fisherman.  He valued honesty, keeping your
word, hard work and friends and family. 

He is survived by one daughter: Sheila Galloway of Hiseville; five sons:
Chris Brown (Becky) and Jackie Brown (Robin), Donnie Brown (Margaret) all of
Hiseville, Jimmy Brown (Becky) of Crail Hope, Kentucky and Steve Brown
(Kathryn) of Wisdom; a special grandson: Donnie W. Brown (Wendy) of
Edmonton;  twenty grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; three
great-great-grandchildren; two brothers: Prentice Brown (Janet) and Billy
Brown (Dorothy) both of Albany, Kentucky; two sisters: Lona Mae Prior of New
Castle, Indiana and Alice Dowell (James) of Albany, Kentucky. 

In addition to his parents and wife, Marshall was preceded in death by four
brothers: James Richard, Samuel, J. B. and Marion; two sisters: Cordellia
Hartman and Maxine Griffin.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler
Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be
after 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MARSHALL CORDELL BROWN”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:01 PM CST on January 27, 2019
Expires:
3:30 AM CST on January 28, 2019
Partly Cloudy
Currently
33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 01/27 10%
High 47° / Low 28°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Monday 01/28 70%
High 54° / Low 16°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/29 0%
High 29° / Low 14°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.