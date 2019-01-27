on 01/27/2019 |

Marshall Cordell Brown, 93, of the Hiseville Community went to his Heavenly Home Saturday, January 26, 2019. Marshall was born April 16, 1925 in Albany, Kentucky to the late Herbert C. Brown and Ethel Mathis Brown and was married to his life long friend the late Sammie Lee Byrd Brown. Marshall was an avid farmer and fisherman. He valued honesty, keeping your word, hard work and friends and family. He is survived by one daughter: Sheila Galloway of Hiseville; five sons: Chris Brown (Becky) and Jackie Brown (Robin), Donnie Brown (Margaret) all of Hiseville, Jimmy Brown (Becky) of Crail Hope, Kentucky and Steve Brown (Kathryn) of Wisdom; a special grandson: Donnie W. Brown (Wendy) of Edmonton; twenty grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers: Prentice Brown (Janet) and Billy Brown (Dorothy) both of Albany, Kentucky; two sisters: Lona Mae Prior of New Castle, Indiana and Alice Dowell (James) of Albany, Kentucky. In addition to his parents and wife, Marshall was preceded in death by four brothers: James Richard, Samuel, J. B. and Marion; two sisters: Cordellia Hartman and Maxine Griffin. Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.