Marshall D. Bacon, 82, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, January 20th, Peacefully, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Marshall was born in Monroe County, KY on March 4, 1936, a son of the late Etha Mae (Copas) and Ollie G. Bacon.

He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He worked as a Car Salesman for thirty-plus years. He graduated High School in 1955.

On September 3, 1955, he married Thelma (Chapman) Bacon, who preceded him in death on June 18, 2016.

Marshall is survived by a daughter, Janet Wiley, and husband Rick, of Glasgow, KY; a son, Mike Bacon, and wife, Pat, of Murfreesboro, TN., three grandchildren, Nick Bacon, and wife, Dara, Anna Byers and husband B.J., and John Marshall Wiley, and wife, Haley, four great grandchildren, Uriah Zachary Bacon, Ezra Quinn Bacon, Elliana June Byers and Baby Girl Wiley.

He is also preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Bacon & sisters, Mary Wheeler, Edia McKinis & Betty Birge.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 24th, 2019. Visitation is Wednesday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00-11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in White Cemetery.