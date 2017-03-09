Logo


Marshall Eugene “Dump” Vibbert

on 09/03/2017 |

Mr. Marshall Eugene “Dump” Vibbert, age 64, of Marrowbone, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville.

He is survived by his children, Tamera Burris of Marrowbone, Kentucky, Marsha (and Eddie) Branham of Burkesville, Kentucky, Nancy (and Chris) Conrad of Marrowbone, Kentucky, Johnny (and Penny) Vibbert of Summer Shade, Kentucky, Amanda Lee Vibbert of Summer Shade, Kentucky, Greg (and Jamie) Vibbert of Marrowbone, Kentucky, Mark (and Leslie) Vibbert of Burkesville, Kentucky, his brothers and sister, Rev. Lynn (and Brenda) Farlee of Auburn, Kentucky, Roy Farlee of Marrowbone, Kentucky, Jay Vibbert of Burkesville, Kentucky, Ray (and Dot) Vibbert of Albany, Kentucky, Kay (and Sue) Vibbert of Burkesville, Kentucky, Susan Theobald of Martinsville, Indiana, thirteen grandchildren also survive.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Monday, September 4, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Mud Camp Cemetery. The Family will receive friends after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home until the funeral hour on Monday. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the funeral arrangements.

