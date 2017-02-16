Martha Butler Gross, 70, of Cave City passed away at 4:42 PM Feb. 13, 2017 at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green.

The Warren County native was a homemaker. She was a daughter of the late Roy Butler and Edna Forshee Butler and the wife of the late Murray Gross. She was preceded in death by a daughter,

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-9 PM Friday and after 9 AM Saturday.

Surviving are five sons, Tommy Butler of Salem, IN, Michael Gross of Brownsville, Harold Butler and Anthony Gross both of Cave City and Timothy Howard (Mickenzi) of Bee Spring; a daughter, Shelia Butler of Russellville; three sisters, Pam Richmond, Carolyn Bunch and Shirley Emberton all of Bowling Green; and three grandchildren, Ragan Howard, August Howard and Latosha Butler.