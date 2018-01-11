on 11/01/2018 |

Martha Coffey Jones, 83, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Glenview Health and Rehab in Glasgow. She was born in Columbia, KY the daughter of the late Lewis and Mary Wood Judd Coffey. Her husband was the late Stephen D. Jones, Sr. with whom she was the co-owner of Stephen’s Boys and Men Shop in Glasgow. She was also a former employee of Lerman Bros. and Decorators Supply. Mrs. Jones was a long-time member of Temple Hill Baptist Church where she had served as church treasurer for many years.

Survivors include 2 sons, Stephen D. Jones, Jr. and wife Debbie of Glasgow and Jonathan W. Jones of Greenville, SC; 1 daughter Jennifer Jones of Park City and a grandson Jacob Jones of Glasgow. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Coffey.

The family chose cremation and will have a memorial service at the Temple Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, November 4th at 4:00 PM. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements