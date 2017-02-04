Martha Earlene Bagby, 91, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Martha was born on February 14, 1925 in Railton, Kentucky. She was a daughter of the late Thomas and Dova Kinslow and the widow of Murray “Ted” Bagby.
Martha was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone in Indianapolis, a teacher during WWII, an ombudsman for area nursing homes, and a foster grandparent who served at the Glasgow Boys Group Home, and most recently at Red Cross Elementary School until she retired. She loved being a foster grandparent and sharing stories about her foster grandchildren. Martha was a very wise and witty lady and a wonderfully loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who never met a stranger. Our lives were blessed to have her for so long, yet our days will be long without her.
Martha is survived by one son: Jerry Bagby (Mona) of Bowling Green; two daughters: Vickie Jones of Bowling Green and Louise Cash Stafford of Glasgow. She is also survived by two step-sons: Jim Bagby and John Bagby of Kokomo, IN. Five grandchildren: Tim Cash of Washington, D.C., Krista Morris of Glasgow, Wendy Brown of Russellville, Amy Garrison of Bowling Green and Robin Robinson of Bowling Green; and more than fifty step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by an infant son: Murray Gene Bagby; three step-children: William Bagby, Clifton Bagby and Wanda McClory; a grandchild: Cindy Brockman; and three sons-in-law: Carl Jones, James Franklin Cash and Michael Jon Stafford.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 6, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in Old Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon on Sunday.
