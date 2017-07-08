on 08/07/2017 |

Martha Frances Jewell Clark, age 84, of Bowling Green passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2017, at Signature Healthcare of Bowling Green. She was a native of Hart County and attended Horse Cave Baptist Church. She was retired from Mammoth Cave Garment Company after 27 years. She loved to sew, crochet & cook.

She was preceded in death by parents, Luther & Lizzie Pedigo Bunch; her husband, William “Nuddie Bell” Jewell; four sisters, Louise Ray, Patsy Owens, Jerri Borden, and Ruby Larimore; and three brothers, Roy Bunch, Carl Bunch and Clifton Bunch.

She is survived by two children, Rachel Daniel and husband, Danny, of Bowling Green & Earl Jewell and wife, Donna of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren, Jason Lane (Tina), Kyle Daniel, Angela Ditzfield, Stephanie Agee (Chris), Ethan Norris (Desiree), Spencer Jewell, Lindsey Jewell; five great-grandchildren, Jayden, Isbella, Bentley, Carson & Gabrianne; two brothers, Jimmy Bunch and Earl Bunch and wife, Jennetta; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m.on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

