Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARTHA FRANCES JEWELL CLARK

on 08/07/2017 |

Martha Frances Jewell Clark, age 84, of Bowling Green passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2017, at Signature Healthcare of Bowling Green.  She was a native of Hart County and attended Horse Cave Baptist Church.  She was retired from Mammoth Cave Garment Company after 27 years.  She loved to sew, crochet & cook.

She was preceded in death by parents, Luther & Lizzie Pedigo Bunch; her husband, William “Nuddie Bell” Jewell; four sisters, Louise Ray, Patsy Owens, Jerri Borden, and Ruby Larimore; and three brothers, Roy Bunch, Carl Bunch and Clifton Bunch.

She is survived by two children, Rachel Daniel and husband, Danny, of Bowling Green & Earl Jewell and wife, Donna of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren, Jason Lane (Tina), Kyle Daniel, Angela Ditzfield, Stephanie Agee (Chris), Ethan Norris (Desiree), Spencer Jewell, Lindsey Jewell; five great-grandchildren, Jayden, Isbella, Bentley, Carson & Gabrianne; two brothers, Jimmy Bunch and Earl Bunch and wife, Jennetta; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m.on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Condolences may be expressed on line at www.winnfuneralhome.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MARTHA FRANCES JEWELL CLARK”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

MARIE MORGAN
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
73°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 08/07 10%
High 80° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 08/08 10%
High 83° / Low 58°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 08/09 10%
High 84° / Low 66°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.