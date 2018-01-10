on 10/01/2018 |

Martha Frances Quigley, 94, of Glasgow, died Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow. Martha was the daughter of the late Buford C. Wood, Sr. and Virgie Wells Wood. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Quigley, a son-in-law Leo Etienne, a brother Buford C. Wood, Jr. and two sisters, Mary Opal Keith and Dorothy “Tillie” Shelton.

Mrs. Quigley was retired from the Tyson Bearing Company in Glasgow and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by 2 daughters Donna Lacy (Bill) of Louisville and Dorothy “Dottie” Etienne of Tonawanda, NY; 1 son Freddie Quigley (Angelica) of Louisville; 6 grandchildren Tonya Grossman (Stu), Todd Lacy (Kristen), Chad Etienne, Lori Etienne, Jason Quigley and Matthew Quigley; 3 great-grandchildren Kaitlyn and Taylor Lacy and Skylar Grossman; 2 Step-grandchildren and 2 step-great grandchildren; 2 brothers Kenneth W. Wood (Ruth) of Glasgow and J. Robert Wood (Joy) of Bowling Green; 1 sister Sara Wooton (John) of St. Clair Shores, MI and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 5th at the First United Methodist Church in Glasgow with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home Thursday from 4pm until 7pm and will continue Friday at the church from 9am until 11am.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Green St., Glasgow, KY 42141.