MARTHA GERTRUDE HUME DAVIS

on 07/24/2017 |

Martha Gertrude Hume Davis, 87, of Tompkinsville passed away Sunday, July 23 at the home of her caregiver.

She was born August 26, 1929 in Monroe County, KY to the late Joe Hume and Bessie Dodson Hume. She was a retired factory worker and a member of Mt Gilead Church of Christ.

She is survived by her care givers: Robin and Daniel Peden, Courtney and Cody Peden, Adrienne Stephens, Alyssa Crowe, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, July 25 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 10:00 AM on Tuesday until of service at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

