Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARTHA GIPSON JACKSON

on 03/04/2019 |

Martha Gipson Jackson, 99, of Glasgow, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her residence.  Martha was born October 1, 1919 in Ollie, KY to the late Charlie and Elizabeth Clark Gipson and the wife of the late Harold Byron Jackson, she was a homemaker, avid Kentucky basketball fan and a member of the Ollie United Baptist Church in Edmonson County.  In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son Charles Vernon Jackson.

Graveside service will be held 1:30 PM, Tuesday, March 4, 2019 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MARTHA GIPSON JACKSON”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BOBBY LEE HURT


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
28°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 03/04 0%
High 28° / Low 14°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 03/05 0%
High 34° / Low 16°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 03/06 0%
High 36° / Low 24°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.