Martha Gipson Jackson, 99, of Glasgow, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her residence. Martha was born October 1, 1919 in Ollie, KY to the late Charlie and Elizabeth Clark Gipson and the wife of the late Harold Byron Jackson, she was a homemaker, avid Kentucky basketball fan and a member of the Ollie United Baptist Church in Edmonson County. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son Charles Vernon Jackson.

Graveside service will be held 1:30 PM, Tuesday, March 4, 2019 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home