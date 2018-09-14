on 09/14/2018 |

Martha Sue Atkinson, 80, formerly of Glasgow, died Thursday at her home in Louisville. She was the daughter of the late Lance Edwin Atkinson and Margaret Alyne Smith Atkinson McCollum. Prior to her retirement, Martha Sue was employed with the State of Kentucky – Employment Services Division as a Client Placement Specialist.

Survivors include her four children: Dr. George S. “Jud” Allen and wife Paula of Lexington, Joe B. Allen, Scott A. Geraci and wife Tonya, and Tanya Geraci and husband Dr. Greg Potts, all of Louisville; four grandchildren: Kristen Michelle Allen, David Taylor Allen, Whitley Lloyd Kays, and Nicolas Geraci; one great-grandchild, Drayven Lloyd Kays; one brother, Joe Lance Atkinson and wife Joanna of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with a graveside service immediately following at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to BRAWA, 175 Trojan Trail, Glasgow, KY 42141.