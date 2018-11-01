Logo


MARTHA SUE GREENUP

on 01/11/2018 |

Martha Sue Greenup, 66 of Bowling Green died Wed. Jan. 10, 2018 at Vanderbilt Medical Center The Warren County native was a daughter of the late George Wallace “Bud” Greenup, Jr. and the late Elizabeth Landecker Stevens . She was an auction clerk for Bud Greenup Real Estate & Autcion Co. also a clerk for Coroner Cupboard Antiquest in Smiths Grove and a member of First Christian Church.

Her survivors include two aunts, Cynthia Mae Alcorn and Norma Jean Miller (Pat); several cousins, special care giver, Mickey Brown and special friends, Bud Strickler , Barry Claypool, David Chelf, Rex Board among others who were there for her.

Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the Humane Society, 1925 Old Louisville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101

