on 08/02/2017 |

Martin Russell Loy, 82, of Fairplay, Kentucky, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 6:46 P.M. at his home. He was born May 12, 1935, in Adair County, to the late Gilliam and Alice Bragg Loy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maggie Franklin Loy, his son-in-law, Terry Dicken, his brother, Young Loy and one sister, Ruth Moore. He attended Columbia First Church of the Nazarene and was a farmer.

Survivors include:One son and daughter-in-law – Marlton and Beverly Loy of Columbia; One daughter – Lola Dicken of Glasgow; One grandson – Trevor and his wife Heather Loy of Columbia; Two great-grandchildren – Ryder and Lea Loy; Five sisters – Flora Claywell and Almarine Morgan both of Columbia, Earline Hill of Tennessee, Virginia Nix and Emily Gravitt both of Chicago, Illinois; A sister-in-law – Mildred Loy of Fairplay; Special friend – Estelle Janes of Columbia; Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Friday, August 4, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Legg officiating. Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation after 4:00 P.M. Thursday. Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements