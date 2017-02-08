Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARTIN RUSSELL LOY

on 08/02/2017 |

Martin Russell Loy, 82, of Fairplay, Kentucky, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 6:46 P.M. at his home. He was born May 12, 1935, in Adair County, to the late Gilliam and Alice Bragg Loy.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maggie Franklin Loy, his son-in-law, Terry Dicken, his brother, Young Loy and one sister, Ruth Moore.  He attended Columbia First Church of the Nazarene and was a farmer.

Survivors include:One son and daughter-in-law – Marlton and Beverly Loy of Columbia; One daughter – Lola Dicken of Glasgow; One grandson – Trevor and his wife Heather Loy of Columbia; Two great-grandchildren – Ryder and Lea Loy; Five sisters – Flora Claywell and Almarine Morgan both of Columbia, Earline Hill of Tennessee, Virginia Nix and Emily Gravitt both of Chicago, Illinois; A sister-in-law – Mildred Loy of Fairplay; Special friend – Estelle Janes of Columbia; Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Friday, August 4, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Legg officiating. Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation after 4:00 P.M. Thursday. Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MARTIN RUSSELL LOY”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

Randy & Rita Anderson
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
89°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/02 20%
High 89° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/03 40%
High 87° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Friday 08/04 80%
High 83° / Low 57°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.