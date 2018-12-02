Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARTY H. LATUS

on 02/12/2018 |

Mary H. Latus, age 95, of Cub Run, KY, passed away Monday, February 12, 2018, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow, KY. She was a retired election specialist with the State of Illinois and a member of Lighthouse of Nolin Lake.

She was the daughter of the late James Walker Hughes and the late Hosie Atelia Hendricks Hughes and the wife ot the late George W. Browning Jr. and Donald B Latus.

She is survived by one daughter, Mary Jo Keen and husband Gary, Cub Run, KY; one son, George Browning, III and wife Ann, Cotton Bend Cove, TX; one sister, Lorraine Riley, SC; six grandhildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 11;00 AM CT Thursday , February 15, 2018 at Galesburg Memorial Park, Galesburg, IL. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MARTY H. LATUS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Crystal Walker

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
39°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 02/12 0%
High 40° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 02/13 10%
High 56° / Low 49°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Wednesday 02/14 70%
High 60° / Low 58°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 12

Barren County High School SBDM

February 12 @ 3:45 PM - 5:00 PM
Mon 12

Open House for Parks and Recreation

February 12 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 12

Glasgow vs. Butler County Basketball (Boys)

February 12 @ 7:30 PM
Tue 13

Barren County vs Metcalfe County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 13 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 13

Caverna vs. Marion County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 13 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.