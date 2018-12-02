MARTY H. LATUS

on 02/12/2018 |

Mary H. Latus, age 95, of Cub Run, KY, passed away Monday, February 12, 2018, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow, KY. She was a retired election specialist with the State of Illinois and a member of Lighthouse of Nolin Lake.

She was the daughter of the late James Walker Hughes and the late Hosie Atelia Hendricks Hughes and the wife ot the late George W. Browning Jr. and Donald B Latus.

She is survived by one daughter, Mary Jo Keen and husband Gary, Cub Run, KY; one son, George Browning, III and wife Ann, Cotton Bend Cove, TX; one sister, Lorraine Riley, SC; six grandhildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 11;00 AM CT Thursday , February 15, 2018 at Galesburg Memorial Park, Galesburg, IL. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.