Marty S. York, age 67 of Marrowbone, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Kentucky. Marty was born on June 12, 1950 in Glasgow, Barren County , KY to the late Fred Jackson York and Geneva Imogene Thomas York. Marty was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was the owner and operator of A & Y Enterprises.

Survivors Include: His Wife- Ladon York of Marrowbone, KY; Three Daughters- Sonya Lynn Hadley and her husband Jeff of Anderson, IN, Tonya Leigh Anderson of Marrowbone, KY, and Erika Y. Possel and her husband Robert of Bowling Green, KY; One Son- Matthew S. York and his wife Chasity of Marrowbone, KY One brother, Larry Sid York of Burkesville, KY Two sisters, Barbara Anderson of Bowling Green, KY and Debera Long of Campbellsville, KY Twelve grandchildren- Harrison, Georgia May, Johnathon, Abigail, Kaydence, John, Mason, Malachi, Winston, Tucker, McKenzie, and Lukas, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 01, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with Bro. Tim Hall officiating. burial in Marrowbone Cemetery with military honors. Family requests visitation on Friday, June 30, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home.