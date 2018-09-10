Logo


MARVIN DARRELL “SHORTY” WILSON

on 10/09/2018 |

Marvin Darrell “Shorty” Wilson, 74 of Park City passed away peacefully Monday night at his home. He was the son of the late Clifford & Nellie Kessinger Wilson. He was a retired welder and of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by one grandchild, five brothers David, Jim, Gary, Elmo & Verlus Wilson and by a sister-Janie Logsdon and three half-sisters Delta Fields, Marlene Sturgeon & Lavern Kessinger

Shorty is survived by his wife Lillian Cross Wilson

Two sons-Jim Wilson & wife Lisa of Smiths Grove

Tim Wilson & wife Jennifer of Glasgow

Two daughters-Carol Mayes & hus. Vance of Glasgow

Cheryl Horton & hus. Waylon of Munfordville

Eight grandchildren & one step-grandchild

Five great-grandchildren & two step-great-grandchildren

One half-sister-Georgina Tilley of Sonora

Funeral services for Marvin “Shorty” Wilson will be 1pm Friday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Parks and Bro. Joe Milby officiating. Burial will be in the Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am-8pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial contributions by given to the Smith Cemetery, these donations may be left at the funeral home.

