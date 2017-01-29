Marvin Lee Phelps age 72 of Edmonton passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Marvin was the son of the late Harley and Magdalene Gibson Phelps. He was a logger and member of the Trinity Christian Outreach Church. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Moore Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday and after 9:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years Wilma Gibson Phelps. One son Bobby and wife Leigh Anne Phelps of Glasgow. Two daughters, Tonya and husband John Caffee of Edmonton. Mary Mae and husband Brad Hensley of Edmonton. Seven grandchildren. Taylor and Maggie Phelps. Allison, Jackson and Ava Caffee, Bryson and Riley Hensley. One brother Danny Phelps and wife Connie of Edmonton. A host of nieces and nephews also survive.