02/21/2019

Mary A. Sublett, age 94, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Signature Health Care of Glasgow in Glasgow, KY. She was a retired preschool teacher at First Gethsemane Daycare and member of the Greater Salem Baptist Church in Louisville, KY.

She was the daughter of the late William D. “Doc” Nuckols and the late Mary Jewell Bunnell Nuckols.

She is survived by two special nieces,Teresa Whitlow and Vanessa Rice her caretakers; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Nuckols of Horse Cave and a multitude of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and other friends.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Bear Wallow Baptist Church. The funeral service will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, at the church, with Rev. Keith S. Hackett officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Oak Ridge Cemetery, Cave City, KY.