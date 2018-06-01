on 01/06/2018 |

Mary Alice “Cookie” Richardson, 63, of Glasgow died Friday, January 5, 2018 at her mother’s residence. Born in Franklin, KY she was the daughter of the late Billy Wayne Meador and Alice Duane South Meador of Glasgow who survives. She was the wife of the late Owen Duane Richardson. Mrs. Richardson was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Glasgow and ARC of Barren County. She was an accountant and in her later years kept special needs adults.

In addition to her mother she is survived by 2 sisters Sherry Ross and Debbie Billingsley (Danny) both of Glasgow; an aunt Mary Elizabeth “Ebbie” South of Glasgow; nieces and nephews Wendi Tatum (Daniel), Jonas Billingsley (Amanda), Jacob Billingsley (Krissy) and Westley Billingsley (Lori) and several great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be 2:00pm Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00am until 2:00pm Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Richardson chose cremation