on 12/06/2018 |

Mary Ann (Likens) Hardin, 75, of Mt. Herman, KY passed away Tuesday, December 4th, peacefully, at Kentuckiana Medical Center, Clarksville, IN. Mary was born in Gamaliel, KY on October 8, 1943, daughter of the late Lucy (Neeley) and Willie S Likens. She was married to the late Allen Hardin. She was employed as a Machine Operator at Sharp Bedding, farmed & worked construction.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Teresa, wife of Glen Schrock, of Westmoreland, TN; Patricia Hardin & Bryan “Romeo” Wood of Glasgow, KY; two sons Scotty Hardin, of Tompkinsville, KY; Richard, husband of Sara Hardin, of Portland, TN & son-in-law, Todd Isenberg of Tompkinsville, 9 grandchildren, Leslie Staples, Brandi, Bethanie, John Wesley & Sam Hardin, Mary Beth & Nicholas Schrock, Trevor Isenberg & Christian Tooley & 3 great-grandchildren, Emma & Abbie Hastedt & Cade Poynter, sister, Estline Crowe, of Arthur, IL; & three brothers, Raymond Likens, of Brooks, KY; Johnnie “JJ” Likens, of Tompkinsville, KY; Morris Likens, of Clermont, KY.

Her parents, husband & Daughter, Lana Joyce Isenberg, brothers, Roger, Billy Lewis, Hurley, Latt, Albert & Harrison Likens & sister, Bonnie Jaegers preceded her in death.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Sunday, December 9th, with Brian Likens officiating. Visitation Saturday 4-8 PM and Sunday 6 AM -1 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Interment at Mt. Gilead Cemetery Tompkinsville, KY.