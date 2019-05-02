Logo


MARY ANN PHILLIPS HARRIS

on 02/05/2019

 

Mary Ann Phillips Harris, 58, of Glasgow, KY passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY.  The Scottsville, KY native was a former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing and Kentucky Apparel.  She was a daughter of the late Weldon Eugene “Genie” Phillips and Lattie Mae Lester Phillips and wife of the late John Lewis Harris.

She is survived by 2 aunts: Alma Williams, Scottsville, KY and Pauline Norby, Lanesboro, MN;Her step mother: Annie Phillips, Scottsville, KY; Special friends: Peggy Woods and Virginia Russell, both of Fountain Run, KY; Several cousins.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Patrick officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home

