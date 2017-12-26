on 12/26/2017 |

Mary Ann (Sadler) Blakely, 63, of Mount Juliet,TN, formerly of Gamaliel, KY, passed away Monday, December 25th, at Alive Hospice, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mary was born in Kokomo, Indiana on November 7, 1954, a daughter of Eva (York) Moore, of Lafayette, TN and the late Channie Sadler.

She is also preceded in death by her step father, William “Bill” Moore.

Mary was retired from American Express where she worked as a Reservation Agent. She was a 1973 graduate of Gamaliel High School.

On April 2, 1982, she married Michael “Mickey” Blakely Madison, TN.

Other than her husband, Mickey, and mother, Eva; Mary is survived by a daughter, Sara Cobb, and hubsand, Matthew of Murfreesboro, TN; a son, Michael Blakely, and wife, Randi, of Nolensville, TN; two grandchildren, William Cameron Blakely and Isabell Ann Cobb.

Mary is also survived by a sister, Paulette Name, of Windfall, IN; four brothers, Billy Sadler, of Kokomo, IN; Cliff Sadler, of Lafayette, TN; Stan Sadler, of Kokomo, IN; Greg Sadler, of Lafayette, TN.

Visitation is Wednesday, 4-7 P.M. at Bond Memorial Chapel, Mt. Juliet, TN, with a service to follow at 7:00 P.M.

Visitation is Friday, 10:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Gamaliel Methodist Church, with funeral service to follow at 1:00 P.M.

Burial to follow in Gamaliel Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.