Mary Ann Shaw

on 10/20/2018 |

Mary Ann Shaw, 63, Glasgow, died Saturday, October 20, 2018, at NHC Healthcare Center. Born in Hiseville, she was a daughter of the late J. T. Pruitt and Gwendolyn Warf Pruitt. She was a former clerk at H. T. Hackney.

Survivors include five children: Todd Largent and wife Amy, Lori Thompson, Ralph McCandless, James McCandless, and Leesa Mundy Austin; 13 grandchildren: Allison McCandless, Dailesha Mundy, Nigel Britt, Nathaniel McCandless, Trevor Largent, Jasper Mundy, Tanon Largent, Nikita Austin, Isaiah McElroy, Jana Howard, Jericho Howard, Labian McElroy, and Kyarayne Sublett; one brother, J. L. Pruitt and wife Bonnie; several nieces and nephews. She was also “Mammy” to many.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Lisa Pruitt, and four brothers: Tony Pruitt, Mike Pruitt, Steve Pruitt, and Robert Turner.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

