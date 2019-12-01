Mary Ann Taylor

on 01/12/2019 |

Mrs. Mary Ann (Daly) Taylor of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 7, 2019, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, having attained the age of 78 years, 8 months, and 20 days. She was born in Fairfield, Illinois on Thursday, April 18, 1940, the daughter of Don and Oma (Tenholder) Hogue. She was of Baptist faith and was a professional photographer and owner of Master Artist Studios. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Howard Taylor, and sons, Jack Joseph Taylor and Andy Taylor. She is survived by her son and his wife, Charles R. “Rip” and Alisha Taylor of Burkesville, Kentucky, her grandchildren, Ashley Taylor, Josh Taylor, and Andrew Taylor, and five great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Spears Chapel Community Church (314 Spears Chapel Church Road, Burkesville, Kentucky) in Cumberland County, Kentucky. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.