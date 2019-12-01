Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Mary Ann Taylor

on 01/12/2019 |

Mrs. Mary Ann (Daly) Taylor of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 7, 2019, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, having attained the age of 78 years, 8 months, and 20 days. She was born in Fairfield, Illinois on Thursday, April 18, 1940, the daughter of Don and Oma (Tenholder) Hogue. She was of Baptist faith and was a professional photographer and owner of Master Artist Studios. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Howard Taylor, and sons, Jack Joseph Taylor and Andy Taylor. She is survived by her son and his wife, Charles R. “Rip” and Alisha Taylor of Burkesville, Kentucky, her grandchildren, Ashley Taylor, Josh Taylor, and Andrew Taylor, and five great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Spears Chapel Community Church (314 Spears Chapel Church Road, Burkesville, Kentucky) in Cumberland County, Kentucky. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Mary Ann Taylor”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

ELOISE JACKSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
35°
Overcast
Rain
Saturday 01/12 80%
High 45° / Low 40°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Sunday 01/13 50%
High 43° / Low 33°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Monday 01/14 20%
High 38° / Low 27°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.