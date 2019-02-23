Logo


Mary E. Sego

on 02/23/2019

Mary E. Sego, 86, wife to the late Russell L. Sego, passed away on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Baptist Health.  She was born to Otis and Minnie (Logsdon) Waddell.

Mary was a cafeteria manager for Canteen and a member of Freedom Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Jerry Sego (Charlotte), Debbie Sarmento (Marcio) along with grandchildren Kip Sego (Kim), Jennifer Jorgensen (Matt) and great-grandchildren, Dillon, Christa, Lily Sego, Chase and Charlotte Jorgensen.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway.  Visitation will be Monday from 2-7 pm at the funeral home.

