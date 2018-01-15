Mary Edith Birch, age 90 of the Persimmon community died January 14, 2018 at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by the McMurtrey Funeral Home.
MARY EDITH BIRCH
on 01/15/2018 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
Mary Weldon Wood Library Closes Effective Immediately due to a Soggy Story.01/03/2018 - 0 Comment
-
JOHNNIE MILTON BLYTHE01/15/2018 - 0 Comment
-
CLINT COOK01/15/2018 - 0 Comment
-
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE INCLUDING HOMECOMING FOR GLASGOW01/15/2018 - 0 Comment
Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory
- Issued:
- 3:46 AM CST on January 15, 2018
- Expires:
- 9:00 AM CST on January 16, 2018
|
Currently
29°
Clear
|
Monday 01/15 60%
High 39° / Low 10°
Snow Showers
|
Tuesday 01/16 20%
High 15° / Low 4°
Partly Cloudy
|
Wednesday 01/17 10%
High 22° / Low 8°
Partly Cloudy
Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
31
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
11
|
12
|
19
|
20
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
30
|
31
|
1
|
2
|
3
Mon 15
Barren County Government Center Closed
January 13 @ 8:00 AM - January 15 @ 5:00 PM
Mon 15
Barren County Courthouse Closed
January 15 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16
Lunch and Learn
January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 17
Barren County High School SBDM Meeting
January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18
Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting
January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
No Responses to “MARY EDITH BIRCH”