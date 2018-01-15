Logo


MARY EDITH BIRCH

on 01/15/2018 |

Mary Edith Birch, age 90 of the Persimmon community died January 14, 2018 at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by the McMurtrey Funeral Home.

