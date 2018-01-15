Logo


MARY EDITH GOOCH BIRCH

on 01/15/2018 |

Mary Edith Gooch Birch, of Tompkinsville, passed January 14, 2018 at the age of 90 years surrounded by her family.

Born August 8, 1927 in Kings Mountain Kentucky she was a daughter of the late Wallace and Elva Henry Gooch. She was the wife of Robert Birch, who survives.

Mary worked hard to raise her children and farmed with her husband for 63 years. She was a homemaker and incredible cook.

Mary leaves behind besides her husband, four daughter, Kathy (Jason) Page, Kaye (David) Pitcock, Connie (Keith) Dubree, and Tena Birch, all of Tompkinsville; 8 grandchildren, Todd (Jaime) Page, Amy (Allen) Jones, Brookie(Chris) Mullins, Christie (Kirk) Biggerstaff, Chris (Amber) Pitcock, Brian (Lolita) Dubree, Bradley (Jodi) Dubree, and Austin Birch; 15 great grandchildren, Mason, Millie and MacClane Page, Ellie and Asa Jones, Addison, Ava, and Adlee Mullins, Clayton, Campbell, and Conner Biggerstaff, John Luke Pitcock, Joseph, Chloe, and Jase Dubree.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one granddaughter Lorie Dawn Page; three great-grandchildren, Jade Dubree, Cullen Biggerstaff, and Emma Pitcock; two brothers Pollard Henry and Marvin Gooch; and three sisters, May Rigsby, Elvera Graysneck and June Williams.

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Tompkinsville Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Skaggs Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be at Tompkinsville Church of Christ on Wednesday, January 17 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. and on Thursday after 8:00 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

McMurtrey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

