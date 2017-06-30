Mary Elizabeth Carver Long, age 90 of Scottsville, KY went to meet her heavenly father on Friday, June 30, 2017 at her residence in Scottsville, KY

She was born December 9, 1926 in Austin, KY to the late Bernard Carver and Lena Harrison Carver. She married the late Elder Charles R. Long February 7, 1948. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker.

She was saved by the grace of God and was a member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis, IN. She lived her life for two things: her heavenly Father and earthly family.

She is survived by three sons, Larry Wayne Long and wife Vivian of Kingston, TN; Roy Lee Long and wife Becky of Scottsville, KY; Dr. Timothy Long and wife Jullie of Bowling Green, KY.

Five daughters Judy Roy of Scottsville, KY; Mary Nell Ralph and husband Allen of Scottsville, KY; Barbara Denton and husband Jeff of Hermitage, TN; Teresa Tabor and husband Greg of Scottsville, KY; Patricia Rich and husband Kevin of Gallatin, TN.

Eleven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a special niece Joyce Doolin of Scottsville, KY also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by three brothers Robert Carver, John Carver and Maxwell Carver, three sisters Altie Carver, Rosie Miles, and Idell Coy, and one beloved granddaughter Jamie Rich.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, July 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Harwood & Strode Funeral home in Scottsville with burial to follow in the Allen County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 1, 2017 from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM; Sunday, July 2, 2017 from 7:30 Am – 8:00 PM and after 7:30 AM Monday, July 3, 2017 until time of the funeral at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY.