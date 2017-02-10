Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARY ELIZABETH FRANCE BUDD

on 02/10/2017 |
Obituaries

Mary Budd001

Mary Elizabeth France Budd, 81, of Mesa, AZ and formerly of Barren County, died Tuesday, February 7, 2017 in Mesa.  Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Maggie Mansfield France.  She was also preceded in death by her husband, Spencer Budd.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff Whitlow of Albuquerque, NM and Doug Whitlow of Glasgow; 3 step children, Michael Budd of Mesa, AZ, Rick (Leslie) Budd of Tempe, AZ and Lisa Scott of Phoenix, AZ; a brother Richard (Peggy) France of Louisville and several cousins.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, February 13th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Monday from 10am until time for the service.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Katrina Boyd

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital