Mary Elizabeth France Budd, 81, of Mesa, AZ and formerly of Barren County, died Tuesday, February 7, 2017 in Mesa. Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Maggie Mansfield France. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Spencer Budd.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff Whitlow of Albuquerque, NM and Doug Whitlow of Glasgow; 3 step children, Michael Budd of Mesa, AZ, Rick (Leslie) Budd of Tempe, AZ and Lisa Scott of Phoenix, AZ; a brother Richard (Peggy) France of Louisville and several cousins.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, February 13th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 10am until time for the service.