12/20/2018

Mary Elizabeth Hampton, 67, of Wingfield passed away Tuesday Dec. 18, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Grove (Miller Hill) Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Jessie Cleveland Logsdon and Naydean Coates Logsdon.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Wingfield Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Friday.