Mary Elizabeth Hampton, 67, of Wingfield passed away Tuesday Dec. 18, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Grove (Miller Hill) Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Jessie Cleveland Logsdon and Naydean Coates Logsdon.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Wingfield Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Friday.
Surviving are four sons, Roger Wisdom and Randy Wisdom both of Wingfield, Richard Wisdom of Bowling Green and Jonathan Glass (Heather) of Rockfield; five daughters, Sheila Hardin (Michael) of Wingfield, Lisa Wisdom and Sandra Hardin (Andrew) both of Bowling Green, Cindy Pellet (David) of Crossville, TN and Jessica Glass (John Mitchell) of Roanoke, VA; three brothers, Paul William Logsdon (Diane) of Wingfield, Junior Hagan (Mary Lou) of Fountain Run and Laymond Hagan (Judy) of Mud Lick; two sisters, Wilma Pedigo (Jeff) of Tompkinsville and Laverne Logsdon of Wingfield; 18 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and her beloved King Charles Spaniel, Chilly.
