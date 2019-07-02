Logo


MARY ELIZABETH “LIBBY” ERWIN

on 02/07/2019 |

Mary Elizabeth (Libby) Erwin, went to be with her Lord on February 5th, 2019.  Her parents were with late Wellington J.H. and Clara Bass Wallace.  She graduated from Chattanooga High School and joined the Cadet Nurse Corps at Baroness Erlanger Hospital becoming a Registered Nurse.

Libby is survived by her brother Robert Bruce Wallace, brother and sister in law, John and Geanne Erwin, many nieces and nephews and longtime caretaker Deborah Jackson Depp.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her late husband Dr. Curtis Erwin, Pastor Emeritus of Glasgow Baptist Church; sons, John and Ray Erwin; sisters, Joyce Grant, Patricia Cyphers and Clara Wallace; brothers, John, James William, George, John and Charles Wallace

Barren County Area Technology Center honored her, celebrating 25 years of service and credited her with helping develop the Health Careers Program.  She received her teaching certificate from Western Kentucky University.  Libby had a long list of experiences as a registered nurse.

Libby was an accomplished artist, pianist, vocalist, pastor’s wife and had traveled extensively.  Most of all, she was an example of a true Christian woman.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, February 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.  Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 AM until time for services at the funeral home.  Burial will be in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the KNA Nightingale Tribute Program.  For information regarding donations please visit www.kentucky-nurses.org

 

