MARY ELLA SAMS RICHARDSON

on 09/23/2018 |

 

Mary Ella Sams Richardson, age 72, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018, at her son’s residence. She was a farmer and attended Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Sharp of Cub Run; her son Stacy Sharp and wife Jannie of Munfordville; her son Scotty Powell and wife Rhonda of Bonnieville; her daughter Crystal Powell of Munfordville; and two brothers, Otis  Sams of Rowletts and Charles Sams of Cave City.  She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She was the daughter of the late Daniel Sams and Ella Sue Brown. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Luree Sams, and five brothers, Ervin, Lonnie, George Ray, Jake, and Jessie Sams.

The family will receive visitors from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT on Monday, September 24, and on Tuesday, September 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT at Brooks Funeral Home.  The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. CT Tuesday at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Dewayne Kidd officiating.  Interment will be at the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery.  Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, is in charge of arrangements

