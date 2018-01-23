Logo


MARY ELLEN NORRIS (UPDATED)

on 01/23/2018

Mary Ellen Norris, age 53, Summer Shade, died Thursday, January 11, 2018, at T J Samson Hospital, after a brief illness. Born January 21, 1964, in Glasgow, she was a daughter of Kathleen Norris, Summer Shade, who survives. She worked as a dental assistant and at International Paper. She was a member of the Willow Shade Church of Christ.

Survivors other than her mother, include neighbors, numerous friends and special friend Gail Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Glalous and Fannie Bell Harlan.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Gary Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the White Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday beginning 12:30PM.

Memorials may be made to the funeral fund.

