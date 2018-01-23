Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

EVETTA MAE BACON TOOLEY

on 01/23/2018 |

Evetta Mae Bacon Tooley, 65, of Glasgow formerly of Monroe County passed away Sunday, January 21 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

She was born May 1, 1952 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky to the late Raymond Bacon and Nellie Kingery Bacon. She was a homemaker and a member of Kingdom Hill Church of Christ.

She is survived by two daughters: Shamber Tooley of Cave City, Melissa Jones of Bowling Green, step son: Shannon Lungsford of Houston, TX, three sisters: Lougean Richardson of Hestand, Betty Grider of Columbus, IN, Wanda Smith of Marrowbone, special friend: Tajuana Morrison, best friend: Panquita Tooley Kirk of Tompkinsville, three grandchildren: Chelsea Bacon, Jazman Austin, Joslin Austin, four great grandchildren: Ariana Galloway, Jaidynce Johnson, Radstyn Graves and Jacelynn Morrison.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, January 25 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 10:00 AM on Thursday until time of service at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “EVETTA MAE BACON TOOLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

NELLETTA FURKINS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
9:38 AM CST on January 23, 2018
Expires:
6:00 PM CST on January 23, 2018
Overcast
Currently
41°
Overcast
Overcast
Tuesday 01/23 10%
High 42° / Low 26°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 01/24 10%
High 43° / Low 27°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 01/25 10%
High 53° / Low 31°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 23

Barren County @ Logan County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

January 23 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 23

Glasgow vs. LaRue County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

January 23 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 23

Metcalfe County @ Edmonson County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

January 23 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 23

Caverna @ Butler County Basketball (Boys)

January 23 @ 8:00 PM
Wed 24

Barren County Middle School Decision Making Council Meeting

January 24 @ 3:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.