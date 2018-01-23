on 01/23/2018 |

Evetta Mae Bacon Tooley, 65, of Glasgow formerly of Monroe County passed away Sunday, January 21 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

She was born May 1, 1952 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky to the late Raymond Bacon and Nellie Kingery Bacon. She was a homemaker and a member of Kingdom Hill Church of Christ.

She is survived by two daughters: Shamber Tooley of Cave City, Melissa Jones of Bowling Green, step son: Shannon Lungsford of Houston, TX, three sisters: Lougean Richardson of Hestand, Betty Grider of Columbus, IN, Wanda Smith of Marrowbone, special friend: Tajuana Morrison, best friend: Panquita Tooley Kirk of Tompkinsville, three grandchildren: Chelsea Bacon, Jazman Austin, Joslin Austin, four great grandchildren: Ariana Galloway, Jaidynce Johnson, Radstyn Graves and Jacelynn Morrison.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, January 25 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 10:00 AM on Thursday until time of service at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.