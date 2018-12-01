on 01/12/2018 |

Mary Ellen Norris, age 53, Summer Shade, died Thursday, January 11, 2018, at T J Samson Hospital, after a brief illness. Born January 21, 1964, in Glasgow, she was a daughter of Kathleen Norris, Summer Shade, who survives. She worked as a dental assistant and at International Paper. She was a member of the Willow Shade Church of Christ.

Survivors other than her mother, include neighbors, numerous friends and special friend Gail Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Glalous and Fannie Bell Harlan.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Gary Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the White Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 14, 2018, 3:30-8:00 p.m. and on Monday after 7:00 a.m. until time of services.

Memorials may be made to the funeral fund.