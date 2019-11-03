Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARY EMOGENE BRANHAM FAITH

on 03/11/2019 |

Mary Emogene Branham Faith, 80, Louisville, KY formerly of Summer Shade passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Westport Care Center in Louisville, KY. Born June 20, 1938 in Summer Shade she was a daughter of the late Joe Bill and Delma Emberton Branham. She was the former manager of Hickory House Restaurant and a Christian.

Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly Michelle Faith (Ron) Bowman, Louisville; one son, Steven Anthony (Emily) Faith, Taylorsville, KY; three grandchildren, Timothy Price (Brittney Ann) Faith, Breonna Alane Bowman, and Tristan Blake Bowman; one great grandchild, Charley Ann Faith; one daughter in law, Bobbie Faith Head, Pendleton, KY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Patrick Faith, one granddaughter, Alexa Jean Bowman; two brothers, Freeman and Charlie [Buck] Branham; and five sisters Pauline Hurt, Lola Belle Bacon, Wilma Pickerell, Bessie Holmes and Mildred Perkins.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael Willingham officiating. Burial will follow in the Skaggs Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 1:00-8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 after 7:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the funeral fund.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MARY EMOGENE BRANHAM FAITH”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

MATT LONDON


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
54°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Monday 03/11 0%
High 57° / Low 32°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 03/12 0%
High 58° / Low 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 03/13 0%
High 67° / Low 57°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.